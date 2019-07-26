Get a close shave with these wet + dry razors from $17.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beeebo-us (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Flyco Electric Wet/Dry Razors from $17.50. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Rechargeable Razor with Pop-Up Trimmer for $19.99. This is $6 off its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you don’t like to use a bladed razor and shaving cream, this is your next best option. You’ll be able to keep clean-shaven with ease. Plus, the built-in pop-up trimmer is great for getting your pesky sideburns. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great addition to any grooming kit is this highly-rated ear + nose trimmer for $13 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to clean out those annoying hairs from both your ears and nose with ease here. Plus, since it’s waterproof, you don’t have to worry about whether you use it in the shower or out.

Flyco Rechargeable Wet/Dry Razor features:

With 4-direction floating heads, precision blades and the premium quality motor, the 3D rotary shaver automatically adapts to the contours of the face, neck and even the jaw, and provides a comfortable and close shave everytime. Dual-track foil increase the contact surface.You’ll catch more beard at one time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!