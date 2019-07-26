J.Crew’s Now or Never Event cuts an extra 60% off all sale styles from $16

J.Crew’s Now or Never Event takes an extra 60% off all sale styles with code LASTCHANCE at checkout. Receive complimentary standard shipping with J.Crew Rewards (free to sign up). Spruce up your jeans for fall with the men’s Destination 770 Straight Fit Traveler Jeans that are currently marked down to $26. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $138. This style features a slim-fit and modern hem that can easily be rolled. They even have a Thermolite fabric on the inside that will help to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

