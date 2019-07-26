Get your favorite magazine on Kindle with Amazon’s Gold Box from $3.75

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Kindle Magazine Subscriptions from $3.75. Our favorite is Family Handyman at $3.75, which normally goes for around $10 a year. If you’re looking for new ideas on what to build with your DIY toolkit, this is a must-read magazine. You’ll get a full year subscription here, giving you more ideas than you could ever dream of completing. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget that you still have time to score three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE. That’s a $30 value. Note that this offer is limited to new subscribers.

Family Handyman:

The #1 magazine for Do-it-yourself homeowners. Step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects, plus tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice. Lots of great ideas on storage, weekend projects, improving your yard, woodworking, and decor. Cut the cost of owning a home and enjoy the satisfaction of doing it yourself!

