LG’s webOS-equipped 1080p Smart Projector hits $549 (Save $225, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $549 shipped. That’s $225 off the typical rate there, a $450 savings compared to what Walmart is charging, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked by $120. With webOS built-in, users will be able to download their favorite streaming apps without needing to purchase a set top box. It can project up to a 120-inch display, providing you with a 10-foot screen that’s great for gaming, watching movies, or catching up on your favorite TV shows. Support for Bluetooth sound out allows users to embrace a wireless audio setup and leave cables behind. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. If you’re interested in TVs or new audio equipment, head over to our roundup of discounted home theater gear from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale.

Life your new projector out of immediate visibility with this Universal Ceiling Mount for $16. It can hold up to 30 pounds, rotate 360 degrees, and support both tilting and swiveling, too. I own this specific mount and have had zero issues with it. Setup was straight-toward and it took just a few minutes to put up.

LG 1080p Smart Projector features:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens

LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)

Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)

Up to 120 Inch Screen Size

Bluetooth Sound Out

