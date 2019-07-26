Logitech’s C920 Pro Webcam drops to $40 for Black Friday in July (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, it hovers around $55 and $65 at Amazon otherwise. It is now at the best price we can find. For all you upcoming streaming stars, this is a 1080p webcam with a 5-foot cable, built-in dual stereo mics with noise reduction, a tripod-ready universal clip and it is designed to work with both Windows and Mac systems right out of the box. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If this is just for calls back home or very casual video conferencing, you could probably get away with a 720p model. In which case, you could also get one for about half the price as today’s featured deal. The Logitech C270, for example, will get the job done for just $18 Prime shipped.

Head over to our Black Friday in July computer accessories roundup for even more.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam:

Full HD 1080p video calling (up to 1920 x 1080 pixels) with the latest version of Skype for Windows; Webcam with 5 foot cable

720p HD video calling (up to 1280 x 720 pixels) with supported clients. Full HD video recording (up to 1920 x 1080 pixels).Max Resolution: 1080p/30fps 720p/30fps

Video compression, Built in dual stereo mics with automatic noise reduction. Automatic low light correction, Tripod ready universal clip fits laptops, LCD or monitors

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!