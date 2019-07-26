The big boy Ninja Foodi 8-quart Cooker/Air Fryer is now $201.50 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OP401 Foodi 8-quart Multi Cooker for $201.59 shipped. Simply clip the $68.40 on-page coupon. Regularly up to $280, today’s deal is nearly $80 off and is within around $1.50 of the Amazon all-time low. Best Buy is charging $276 right now. Large enough to feed the whole family plus more from one pot, the Foodi cookers separate themselves from the popular Instant Pot by including air frying capabilities alongside the usual features. You’ll also find a ceramic-coated PTFE/PFOA-free frying basket and a stainless steel reversible rack in the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While they certainly don’t officially support air frying, you could save some cash with the Instant Pot cookers. Starting from just $43 or so (clip the on-page coupon) on Amazon right now, they are among the most popular kitchen appliances on the planet and carry 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers.

Ninja OP401 Foodi 8-Quart Multi Cooker:

The Ninja food I 8-quart—the XL pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **versus deep-fried hand cut French fries

Extra large 8-Quart Ceramic-Coated pot: nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!