Nintendo 2DS XL + Mario Kart 7 drops down to $117 shipped today (Reg. $150)

Best Buy’s Google Express store is offering the Nintendo 2DS XL System with Mario Kart 7 (Turquoise/Black) for $116.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code GDSMZL at checkout. Regularly $150, it is now on sale (in both colorways) for $130 at Amazon and in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. We have seen it drop down to $130 a number of times, but $117 is quite a notable price. While you might prefer to wait for the Switch Lite instead, this is a great opportunity to put the incredible selection of 3DS games in your pocket. Features include the C-stick for additional camera control, built-in amiibo NFC support and much more. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

If you’re still in the market for an NES Classic Edition, the Nintendo refurbished models are readily available for $50 right now. And whatever you do, go feast your eyes on the new Japan-only Disney-themed Nintendo Switch console.

Step up to XL screens in a lightweight, go-anywhere system. Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system. It gives you the power of the New Nintendo 3DS XL system in a streamlined, affordable package and plays a huge library of games in 2D. Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold. A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap. And its all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package.