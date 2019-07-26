Nintendo 2DS XL + Mario Kart 7 drops down to $117 shipped today (Reg. $150)

Best Buy’s Google Express store is offering the Nintendo 2DS XL System with Mario Kart 7 (Turquoise/Black) for $116.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code GDSMZL at checkout. Regularly $150, it is now on sale (in both colorways) for $130 at Amazon and in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. We have seen it drop down to $130 a number of times, but $117 is quite a notable price. While you might prefer to wait for the Switch Lite instead, this is a great opportunity to put the incredible selection of 3DS games in your pocket. Features include the C-stick for additional camera control, built-in amiibo NFC support and much more. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you’re still in the market for an NES Classic Edition, the Nintendo refurbished models are readily available for $50 right now. And whatever you do, go feast your eyes on the new Japan-only Disney-themed Nintendo Switch console.
Nintendo 2DS XL System:
Step up to XL screens in a lightweight, go-anywhere system. Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system. It gives you the power of the New Nintendo 3DS XL system in a streamlined, affordable package and plays a huge library of games in 2D. Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold. A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap. And its all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!