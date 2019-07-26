Use this promo code to get 22% off your next 3 Uber Eats orders

Uber Eats is now offering 22% off your next 3 orders when you apply coupon code GETFED322 in the payments section at checkout. Much like our previous Uber Eats promotion, your mileage may vary here, although it appears to be working for most. This offer is valid online as well as via the iOS and Android apps. Head below for additional details.

You’ll need an active phone number to use Uber Eats, but it is free to join otherwise. This offer is valid at domestic locations where Uber Eats is available. And make sure you give the previous Uber Eats code a try while you’re at it, although they most likely will not stack.

More Details on Uber Eats:

Uber Eats has hundreds of restaurants to choose from. When you open the app, you can scroll through the feed for inspiration or search for a particular restaurant or cuisine. When you find something you like, tap to add it to your basket.

