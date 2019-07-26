Say goodbye to patchy grass with a 40-lb. bag of Scotts Turf Builder at $37

Amazon offers the Scotts Turf Builder Thick’R Lawn Sun and Shade 40-pound Bag for $36.99 shipped. Same price at Walmart. Regularly around $50, which is what Ace Hardware charges, today’s deal is within a dollar of the Amazon all-time low. This is a 3-in-1 seed, fertilizer, and soil improver. If your front or back lawn is looking patchier than you’d like, this Scotts Turf Builder is sure to make your grass look more full and lush. It has 5-star ratings from 55% of total Amazon reviews.

Ensure that the Turf Builder is being evenly spread by picking up one of these Scotts Whirl Hand-Held Spreaders from $18. Choose between 1,500 square feet and 2,500 square feet variations.

And if you’re looking to add some greenery to your space, we still have these indoor ficus trees on sale from $58.50.

Scotts Turf Builder Thick’R Lawn Sun and Shade:

Everything you need to help turn weak, thin grass into a thicker, greener lawn. Subject to proper care. Results may vary based on current condition of lawn. Thick’R Lawn contains seed to fill gaps with new grass, fertilizer to feed new grass plus thicken and green existing turf and soil improver for enhanced root development.

