Sperry’s Summer Friday Sale cuts an extra 30% off already-reduced styles

Today only, Sperry’s Summer Friday Sale offers an extra 30% off already-reduced items. Just use promo code FRIYAY at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. For men, the Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoes are on sale for $63 and originally were priced at $100. These boat shoes are timeless, versatile and perfect for everyday occasions. They also have a 360-degree lacing system for support and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. With over 400 reviews from Sperry customers, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Richtown Boat Shoe $49 (Orig. $100)
- Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoe $63 (Orig. $100)
- Gold Cup Kittale Boat Shoes $78 (Orig. $160)
- Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoes $45 (Orig. $160)
- Striper II CVO Oxford Sneaker $29 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Authentic Original Boat Shoes $59 (Orig. $95)
- Oasis Loft Boat Shoes $44 (Orig. $90)
- Seaside Perforated Sneaker $36 (Orig. $75)
- Seaport Sandal $34 (Orig. $70)
- Sunset Skimmer Espadrille $29 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!