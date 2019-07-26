Spread the summer vibes with a Fender U’Uku Ukulele for $70 (At least 30% off)

Jul. 26th 2019

Adorama is now offering the Fender Folk Instruments U’Uku Soprano Ukulele for $69.99 shipped. This model fetches up to $110 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $80. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This 17 fret soprano Ukulele features a Rosewood fingerboard, a Mahogany top and an arched back “crafted for both playing comfort and sound projection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If $70 is still too much for your casual ukulele needs, consider a Kala KA-15S Mahogany for just $55 shipped. In fact, the starter kit with lessons, tuner app, a bag and more is just $60 right now. But if this is all just for fun and you don’t plan on taking your ukulele game all that seriously, just grab a $20 model with free Prime shipping instead.

Fender Folk U’Uku Soprano Ukulele:

  • Soprano-size ukulele
  • Mahogany top with scalloped fan bracing
  • Mahogany back and sides
  • Mahogany neck with 17 frets and bone nut
  • Rosewood bridge with bone saddle
  • Black body and neck binding

