Spread the summer vibes with a Fender U’Uku Ukulele for $70 (At least 30% off)

Adorama is now offering the Fender Folk Instruments U’Uku Soprano Ukulele for $69.99 shipped. This model fetches up to $110 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $80. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This 17 fret soprano Ukulele features a Rosewood fingerboard, a Mahogany top and an arched back “crafted for both playing comfort and sound projection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
If $70 is still too much for your casual ukulele needs, consider a Kala KA-15S Mahogany for just $55 shipped. In fact, the starter kit with lessons, tuner app, a bag and more is just $60 right now. But if this is all just for fun and you don’t plan on taking your ukulele game all that seriously, just grab a $20 model with free Prime shipping instead.
Fender Folk U’Uku Soprano Ukulele:
- Soprano-size ukulele
- Mahogany top with scalloped fan bracing
- Mahogany back and sides
- Mahogany neck with 17 frets and bone nut
- Rosewood bridge with bone saddle
- Black body and neck binding
