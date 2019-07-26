VUDU offers three HD movies for $5, 4K titles for $5, more

VUDU is offering a selection of movies on sale for your weekend enjoyment with two sales: one offering 3 movies for $5, and the other has a slew of $5 titles. Our favorite is Mrs. Doubtfire in 4K for $4.99. For comparison, it’s $15 at Google Play in HD. In this movie, you’ll follow Robin Williams as he goes to any length possible to see his kids, including dressing as a nanny. This comedy is one for the ages and a must-watch for any Robin Williams fan. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

VUDU is also offering three HD movies for $5. There are titles like Supercop, Truth or Dare, Duplex, Disaster Movie, Happily Never After, and more available in this sale.

Also, don’t forget to swing by the weekend iTunes roundup with dozens of titles to choose from. And be sure to set up Movies Anywhere so you can take all of your new flicks with you anywhere you go.

Other $5 movies on sale:

Mrs. Doubtfire:

Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) is a struggling father who loses his job as a voice actor for cartoons. When he throws a disastrous surprise birthday party for his son, Chris, everything takes a turn for the worse. Daniel’s wife, Miranda (Sally Field), has had it with Daniel and wants a divorce. When the divorce hearings arrive, Daniel is denied custody of the children, but is allowed visitations… but seeing his children once a week isn’t enough. Daniel, with the help of his friend, theatrical make-up artist Frank (Harvey Fierstein), disguises himself as “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a woman of mature years, a sharp tongue, and an endearing way with the children. In the guise of “Mrs. Doubtfire”, Daniel charms his way back into the lives of his unsuspecting family. But his act is too good, and complications arise… and if his act is discovered, he may be separated from his family permanently.

