Add HomeKit to the front door with a Yale Assure Smart Lock: $132 (Reg. $199)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure SL HomeKit Smart Lock for $132 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. This handy deadbolt can be unlocked in a variety of ways including Siri, Apple’s Home app, a PIN code, and more. It’s even compatible with Z-Wave smart home hubs, allowing you to set up custom automations with systems like SmartThings and Wink. Rated 4/5 stars.

If having a passcode seems like overkill, consider August’s $113 Smart Lock. This alternative can be unlocked using the August app and HomeKit control can be added using the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of reviewers.

Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock features:

Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere with most Z-Wave smart home systems including Samsung SmartThings and wink

Unlock using by entering your unique pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad – lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad

9V battery Terminal prevents lock-out due to dead batteries. Fits on doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick

Quiet motorized deadbolt, all-code lockout for privacy, weather resistant gasket and tamper resistant battery cover

