Add HomeKit to the front door with a Yale Assure Smart Lock: $132 (Reg. $199)

- Jul. 26th 2019 4:11 pm ET

0

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure SL HomeKit Smart Lock for $132 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. This handy deadbolt can be unlocked in a variety of ways including Siri, Apple’s Home app, a PIN code, and more. It’s even compatible with Z-Wave smart home hubs, allowing you to set up custom automations with systems like SmartThings and Wink. Rated 4/5 stars.

If having a passcode seems like overkill, consider August’s $113 Smart Lock. This alternative can be unlocked using the August app and HomeKit control can be added using the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of reviewers.

Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock features:

  • Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere with most Z-Wave smart home systems including Samsung SmartThings and wink
  • Unlock using by entering your unique pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad – lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad
  • 9V battery Terminal prevents lock-out due to dead batteries. Fits on doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick
  • Quiet motorized deadbolt, all-code lockout for privacy, weather resistant gasket and tamper resistant battery cover

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten Yale HomeKit

About the Author