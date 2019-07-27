Get two Echo Dots for the price of one in Amazon’s latest sale

Amazon is offering two of its Echo Dots for $49.99 shipped when you use the code DOT2PACK at checkout. This is buy-one-get-one-free and makes the Echo Dots $25 each, which is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. The Echo Dot is perfect for bedrooms or offices as it gives you smart home control, music playback, and more in a very small package. Not sure if Alexa can help improve your life? Our very own Simon just wrote about how Alexa routines level up his smart home game. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep your space clean by picking up this wall mount for your Echo Dot at just $13 Prime shipped. This is a great way to display your new smart home product while still keeping your counter free.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

Our most popular smart speaker – Now with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

Bigger, better sound – Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Echo Dot is designed around your privacy. You can press the microphone off button to disconnect the microphones.

