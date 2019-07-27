Various Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch styles are on sale for $95 (Reg. up to $155)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Men’s Commuter Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch in various styles for $95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. One of the biggest draws of hybrid smartwatches is long-lasting battery life. Instead of relying on a charge every day or two, these operate on a coin cell battery and last roughly a year before users need to swap it out. With such a low power draw, you’d think a lot of activity tracking features would be lost, but that’s simply not the case. Wearers will be able garner activity and sleep tracking along with a vibration when smartphone notifications roll in. Buttons along the side can even be configured to control music, ring your phone, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more Fossil smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

If none of the Fossil styles are catching your eye, have a look at Withings’ Activité Steel for $50. I’ve always been drawn to this hybrid smartwatch due to its simplistic look and replaceable battery that doesn’t require frequent charging. It tracks steps, runs, swims, calories burned, sleep, and more.

Fossil Men’s Commuter Smartwatch features:

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

