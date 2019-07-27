Outfit your home with three Kidde Nighthawk CO Alarms at $22.50 apiece

Today only, Woot offers the Kidde Nighthawk Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Battery Backup 3-pack for $67.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime are subject to a $6 delivery fee. That works out to $22.66 apiece. By comparison, individual alarms go for $27 at Amazon. This 3-pack allows you to outfit multiple floors of your home with alarms. The Kidde Nighthawk features a digital panel that gives real-time CO readings with updates every 15 seconds. Audible alarm patterns will ensure you and your family are notified of dangerous levels of exposure as soon as possible. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you’d prefer a 2-in-1 alarm, Amazon has the First Alert Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery Backup for $30 shipped. You’ll lose the digital display here, but gain more comprehensive protection against fires and noxious gasses. A 7-year warranty applies.

Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Alarm:

Digital display displays the level of carbon monoxide the unit is sensing

Peak Level Button -Displays the peak CO level recorded by the alarm since it was last reset or unplugged

Power – 120 volts AC, 60 Hz, 60 mA max, 9 volt battery back-up

In alarm condition you will hear 4 quick beeps, 5 seconds off, repeat

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!