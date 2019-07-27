Marshall’s retro Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker drops to $200 (Reg. $350), more

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $150 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve owned a Marshall Kilburn II for going on a year now and have been nothing short of impressed with its performance and styling. Like Kilburn, Stanmore II features multi-host functionality, allowing users to connect and switch seamlessly between two Bluetooth devices. Marshall describes its performance as having ‘larger than life sound’ that is ‘perfect for any room’. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Stone Grey for $395 shipped at Amazon. Note: stock is running low. That’s $104 off the going rate found at retailers like Crutchfield and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Comprised of anodized aluminum and full grain leather, users will gain ‘premium materials built to last’. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re looking for an option that offers AirPlay 2, the Sonos One is a bit cheaper at $179. Although it’s not meant to be a portable speaker, this offering does have Alexa built-in and is an excellent way to get started with the extensive Sonos ecosystem.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0: Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

Customize your sound: Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!