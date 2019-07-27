Save $50 on the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker at $99.50

Amazon offers the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi in Black for $99.50 shipped. Matched at Best Buy during its Black Friday in July Sale. Regularly as much as $150, which is what Williams-Sonoma charges, this is the best deal we can currently find. However, we did see a limited-time Prime Day special that paired this machine with 30 coffee pods for the same price. This single-serve coffee maker can brew five cup sizes, has a movable 60-ounce water tank, and will be ready to make your favorite drink in as little as 15 seconds. It also includes 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules to get you started. Rated 4.2/5 stars and an Amazon best-selling espresso machine & coffee maker combo.

Save money by going with Hamilton Beach’s The Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker at $40. You’ll lose the smarts and other amenities of the Nespresso above. However, you’ll also be doing the environment a favor as this doesn’t rely on coffee pods to get the job done. (It uses coffee grounds instead.)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker:

SINGLE SERVE COFFEE MACHINE: The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe offers freshly-brewed coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic espresso. Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew a perfect single serve coffee or espresso time after time, thanks to Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology using barcode reading to deliver the optimal in-cup results for each blend.

FEATURES: The VertuoPlus Deluxe has a motorized head and moveable 60 oz. water tank. The water tank can swivel out or stay behind the machine based on the configuration of your counter space. Heats up in less than 15 seconds.

BARISTA GRADE: Brew different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs – espresso (1.35 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.), gran lungo (5 oz.), coffee (7.7 oz.) and alto (14 oz.).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!