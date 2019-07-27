Give your RV a new set of sheets w/ Amazon’s Gold Box from $20 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, rajlinen (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60×75 RV Short Queen 400 Thread Count Sheet Sets in multiple colors from $19.88 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular $40+ going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got a motor home in need of new sheets, this is a great way to update your look. With over a dozen styles available, you’ll be able to find something to fit what you’re going for. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For $19 Prime shipped, you can also grab this two set of 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Pillows. If you’re still using older pillows, this is a great way to upgrade your sleep comfort to the next level when traveling.

Rajlinen RV Short Queen Sheet Set features:

Dimensions & Contents: 1 Short Queen Flat sheet 90″ wide by 102″ long 1 Short Queen Fitted Bottom Sheet: 60″ wide by 75″ long + 2 Pillowcases Standard size (20*30)

Fully elasticized fitted sheet is designed to hug your mattress from 8 inches deep, up to 16 inches deep.

RAJLINEN uses only pure, 100% long-staple cotton yarns, which are renowned for their superior quality and durability

Our fabrics are hypoallergenic and superior in look and feel to quality microfiber sheets

