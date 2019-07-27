Prepare for Apple Arcade w/ SteelSeries’ Nimbus MFi Controller: $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Nimbus MFi Controller for $33.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. Having tried various MFi controllers over the years, once I bought the Nimbus I knew my search was over. To many, it’s the gold standard of MFi offerings and works not only with iOS, but also tvOS and macOS, making it a fantastic option for those residing in the Apple ecosystem. With Apple Arcade right around the corner, now is a great time to prep for the upcoming subscription. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you plan on taking your new controller with you when traveling, this $13 Hermitshell Case is a perfect fit and will protect it from taking damage. It sports a hard shell and is black, yielding a strong and low-profile design.

SteelSeries Nimbus MFi Controller features:

Victory Royale is in your hands with the fortnite-ready Nimbus controller

Enjoy a true wireless console experience on your iOS device or Mac via Bluetooth 4.1

Compatible with all mfi-ready games on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and more

Pressure-sensitive buttons and familiar ergonomic console layout

Recharges via Lightning cable for 40+ hours of nonstop gaming

Four LEDs display your player status during multiplayer gameplay

