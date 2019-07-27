Outfit a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Air w/ Twelve South’s BookBook: $56 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook Pro/Air for $55.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is within just $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This genuine leather case not only protects your modern MacBook Air or Pro, but also gives it a retro look and feel. A hidden pocket will reside beneath the base of your MacBook, giving you clean and organized space to store a bit of paperwork. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for an extra layer of protection, consider Speck’s SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro at $33. Having owned several of these over the years, I’ve found them to be super protective without adding much bulk.

Twelve South MacBook BookBook features:

Classic hand-crafted genuine leather creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook

Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption Plush, velvety interior to keep MacBook looking new while inside

Hidden pocket inside allows you to store papers or a document between meetings or during your commute

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!