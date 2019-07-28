Amazon’s leather iPhone X wallet case drops to just $9 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case in Brown for $9.25 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a hefty discount from what other colors in the lineup are currently fetching. This affordable iPhone X wallet offers enough room for three credit cards, and features a detachable case so you don’t always have to tote around the extra bulk. Magnetic closures ensure that your cards stay in place while on-the-go. Rated 3.6/5 stars by over 225 Amazon reviewers.

AmazonBasics iPhone X Leather Wallet features:

PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X

Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills

Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders

Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color

Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet

