Take your Mac audio up a notch with Logitech’s Z533 speaker system at $50

Amazon offers the Logitech Z533 2.1-Channel Speaker System for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy and other retailers, this is a new Amazon all-time low and a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re using built-in Mac or PC speaker, chances are that it’s time to upgrade to some higher-quality audio. This model offers 120W of power, 3.5mm and RCA inputs, a front-facing subwoofer and more. Use the bundled volume control puck to adjust audio as needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $14. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer and dedicated volume controls, but that price tag is certainly very attractive.

Logitech Z533 2.1-Channel Speaker System features:

Powerful sound. 120 watts (60W of RMS power) of powerful yet balanced acoustics – produced by 2.25” (5.7 cm) full-range drivers designed with sound directivity to completely fill a room.

Bass you can feel. Experience rich, dynamic bass with a front-facing subwoofer that immerses you in your music, movies or games.

Play What you want. 3.5 mm and RCA inputs mean this speaker works with almost any Audio source – computer, tablet, smartphone, game console or TV. Just Plug in and start listening.

