AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 lets you grow herbs all year: $85 (Reg. $125)

Woot offers Prime members the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in various colors for $84.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $125 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is also $15 less than our previous mention. AeroGarden lets you grow up to six plants at a time with room for 12-inches vertically. No soil is required, just use the included pods and water as appropriate. The summer planting season will be winding down soon, and this is a great way to keep the fresh herbs growing all year round. Amazon customers have left a 4/5 star rating overall.

Now that you have an AeroGarden, be sure to use those savings towards some more plants. There are a variety of options out there from salad greens to chilis and much more. Shop the entire selection right here.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 features:

Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system. Always fresh, always local, always in season.

Stainless steel finish. Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ tall. Grows in water – no soil, no mess. Enjoy from plant to plate.

Easy-to-use simple control panel includes vacation mode setting to help keep plants healthy and thriving when you’re out of town.

Ultra-thin grow light hood with energy efficient 20 watt LED lights has customizable settings for better control of the amount of light your plants receive.

