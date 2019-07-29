Take the kids for a cruise in Allen’s Steel Bike Trailer at $80 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe Steel 2-Child Bike Trailer for $79.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $120, and not to be confused with the previous-generation model, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Features include a lightweight steel construction, 16-inch steel wheels, enough room for 2 miniature humans (up to 100 pounds max payload) and foot guard tube to the protect passenger’s feet. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
Use your savings towards an adorable new helmet for the kids. There are loads of different highly-rated Schwinn options availble from just $16 Prime shipped or so. Almost all of which with solid 4+ star ratings.
Allen Sports Deluxe Steel 2-Child Bike Trailer:
- Lightweight steel construction trailer with durable quick release 16 inch steel wheels
- Safely and comfortably transports 2 children (up to 100 lb max payload)
- Large front and side windows provide a bright, airy cabin for your little rider
- Foot guard tube protect passenger’s feet, and a padded five-point safety harness comfortable holds your child in place
- Folding design with quick release wheels makes for easy transport and storage
