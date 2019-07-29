This 2-pack of solar lights gives you battery-free illumination at $6 each

ALOVECO US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use the code NQLG639Q at checkout. This is down from its $20 regular going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re wanting to get illumination outside, but don’t want to have to run power cables or change out pesky batteries, this is a great option. It harnesses the power of the sun to give you light where you need it, free of wires and cables. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up 3M Heavy-Duty Exterior Mounting Tape for $4.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. This will help you avoid having to use screws to mount your new solar lights.

ALOVECO Solar Outdoor Light features:

Compared traditional LED, COB solar wall light is double brighter to light up your way home, illuminates uniformly and spotless to protect your eyes

ALOVECO Solar Security Lights provide 3 different modes: Sensor Mode, Stay On Mode and 3% Brightness with Sensor. Auto on at night / auto off at sunrise. Greater PIR sensor detects people up to 10-26 feet within an angle of 120 agrees

Upgraded solar panel provides up to 20% conversion rate,after 8 hours full charge, by 2200mAh restore battery you can get all night accompany which meet your need to for

Longer 50000H life span because of the IP65 weather resistant and heatproof ability. ABS+PC material will be durable than others.External part covered UV powder to against UV damage

