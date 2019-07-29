Imbue your landline with Alexa capabilities, Echo Connect drops to $20 ($15 off)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Connect for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $35, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the first time we’ve seen it at this price without being exclusive to Prime members. For those who are still rocking a landline, Echo Connect brings Alexa into the mix. It allows you to leverage your existing phone to make hands-free calls. Other perks include syncing your smartphone’s contacts, the ability to navigate phone systems with just your voice and even more. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Echo Connect pairs with an additional Alexa-enabled device in order to give your smart speaker landline capabilities. If you’ll be pairing the Connect with an Echo Dot, a nice add-on is this Made for Amazon Outlet Shelf.

Amazon Echo Connect features:

With Echo Connect and a compatible Alexa-enabled device, you can ask Alexa to call anyone using your home phone service—all you have to do is ask. Because Echo Connect uses your home phone number, either landline or VoIP, friends and family recognize the call. Answer your home phone on your Echo hands-free, so you can easily talk to anyone hands-free when you’re busy making dinner or away from the phone.

