Bring AmazonBasics’ Wood Monitor Stand to your desk at $22 (New low, Reg. $28)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand in Walnut and Black for $21.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $28, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. This monitor stand measures two feet long and elevates your computer or display by 4.25-inches. It offers plenty of room for various peripherals on your desk, and even gives you a space to stow a keyboard and more when not in use. So far it carries a 4.9/5 star rating.
Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options back in 2017 and have been using them ever since for wrangling cords and tackling my setup’s cable management.
AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand features:
- Ergonomic wood-top monitor stand for desk and tabletop
- Helps reduce eye, neck, and back strain related to computer work
- Minimal, modern design that fits in easily with most home decor
- Woodgrain surface with smooth finish in walnut
- Padded feet to protect your desk’s surface and prevent slippage
- Save space by placing keyboard and accessories underneath when not in use
