Bring AmazonBasics’ Wood Monitor Stand to your desk at $22 (New low, Reg. $28)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand in Walnut and Black for $21.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $28, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. This monitor stand measures two feet long and elevates your computer or display by 4.25-inches. It offers plenty of room for various peripherals on your desk, and even gives you a space to stow a keyboard and more when not in use. So far it carries a 4.9/5 star rating.

Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options back in 2017 and have been using them ever since for wrangling cords and tackling my setup’s cable management.

AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand features:

Ergonomic wood-top monitor stand for desk and tabletop

Helps reduce eye, neck, and back strain related to computer work

Minimal, modern design that fits in easily with most home decor

Woodgrain surface with smooth finish in walnut

Padded feet to protect your desk’s surface and prevent slippage

Save space by placing keyboard and accessories underneath when not in use

