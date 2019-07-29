Level up your battlestation with discounted gaming mice, headsets, more from $17

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse for $125.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160, today’s price drop saves you over 21%, beats our previous mention by $3 and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. Rocking customizable three-zone RGB lighting effects, this mouse also features an 8200 DPI optical sensor. There are also 12 programmable buttons, and with the ability to switch between wired and wireless connectivity, the ROG Spatha can fit into most gaming setups. Rated 4+ stars from 58% of customers. Head below for additional deals from $17.

Other gaming accessory deals at Amazon include:

Need a new monitor to complete your gaming setup overhaul? We spotted LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 144Hz Monitor at a new low of $300, plus more from $98.

ASUS ROG Spatha Gaming Mouse features:

Enjoy marathon gaming sessions with this ASUS ROG Spatha mouse. Its 12-button design is ideal for MMO gaming, and the ROG Armoury interface lets you customize the light settings, buttons and overall performance. This ASUS ROG Spatha mouse works in wired or wireless mode and lets you change the click resistance for optimal flexibility.

