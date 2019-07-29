Be ready for Endgame’s digital release, save $50 on this Ant-Man Helmet Prop

Amazon offers the Marvel Legends Ant-Man Helmet 1:1-Scale Prop Replica for $50 shipped. Walmart has it on sale for the same price. Typically selling for $100 at other retailers like Barnes & Noble and Hasbro, it just recently dropped to $65 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. This is the ultimate collector’s item for fans of Ant-Man, featuring a premium build quality, accurate details from the MCU films and more. Marvel Legends’ helmet packs a variety of lights and sounds as well. It can fit just about any sized head too, meaning anyone can become Ant-Man. With Avengers: Endgame getting its digital release tomorrow, donning this helmet is the ultimate way to relive your favorite parts of the film. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

As awesome as the Marvel Legends Ant-Man Helmet is, there’s no denying that it’s on the larger side, making it difficult to display in some cases. If you’re looking for Marvel gear to deck out your workstation with, the Funko Pop! Avengers Endgame Ant-Man is a must at $7 . Or if you prefer Ant-Man’s typical attire, that version is under $10.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man Helmet Replica features:

Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine iconic Ant-Man moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this premium Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Electronic Helmet collectible fan roleplay item. This high quality fan helmet features premium design and detail, as well as 6 red and blue LED light FX on the antennae and jawline. Press button once for red LED special effects and a second time for blue electronic light FX. Helmet features movie-inspired design and detail, as well as fantasy-inspired interior sculpting and design.

