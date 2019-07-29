Bushnell’s 42mm Ultra HD Prism Binocular with 8x zoom now $135 (Reg. $200+)

Adorama is offering the Bushnell 8×42 Legend Ultra HD Series Waterproof Roof Prism Binocular for $134.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $230, they fetch $200+ at Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. Features include twist-up eyecups, a locking diopter ring, a rain guard, anti-reflective coating and 8x magnification with a 42mm objective lens. They also come with a strap case, belt loop, a harness strap, cleaning cloth and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’ll only get a 32mm lens and less of the bells and whistles, the Bushnell Trophy Binocular is a great alternative at $79 shipped. It also features protection against the elements and an 8x zoom.

Bushnell 8×42 Legend Ultra HD Prism Binocular:

Designed for hunters by a company full of hunters, Bushnell’s 8×42 Legend HD Binocular proves once again that Bushnell is never a company to sit upon their laurels. The Legends have long been regarded as a great hunter or birder’s value. Bushnell has been able to greatly increase the field of view with just a tiny decrease in eye relief and that extra field surrounds your peripheral vision within the binocular.

