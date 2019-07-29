CALPAK luggage, backpacks and accessories from just $20 at Hautelook

Today only, Hautelook’s CALPAK Event offers luggage and more from $20. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. If you have an upcoming trip the Tustin 3-Piece Spinner Hardside Luggage Set is a must-have. It’s currently on sale for $270 and originally was priced at $345. These spacious suitcases are ready for overpacking with expandable zippers while their hardside exterior lets you travel with ease. Plus, their bright yellow coloring lets you easily spot it on the carousel. Best of all, each bag also comes equipped with a TSA lock. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Flash Sale below.

Our top picks from CALPAK include:

