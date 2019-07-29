Chicago’s 14-Pc. Knife Block Set at $21.50 (Lifetime warranty, Reg. up to $50)

Target is now offering the Chicago Cutlery 14 Piece Kinzie Knife Block Set for $21.49 after applying coupon code COLLEGE at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or for REDcard holders who will also receive an additional 5% off. This particularly set starts at $50 on Amazon and is currently on sale for $31 at Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This set include a six 4-1/2-inch steak knives with an espresso wood block, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and much more. You’re looking at stainless steel blades with full metal tangs, a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also still the Chicago Cutlery 18-piece set with a built-in knife sharpener for $89 right now. But if you’re looking something on the more affordable side, look no further than AmazonBasics. The $25 AmazonBasics 14-piece set brings a lot of value along with solid reviews and everything your basic home chef could need. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Chicago Cutlery 14 Piece Kinzie Knife Block Set:

Be the “cool kid on the block” with this high-end Kinzie knife block set. The Chicago Cutlery knives are professional quality stainless steel blades that are more durable and resist stains, rust, and pitting. You’ll appreciate the soft-grip handles, especially for large cutting tasks. And the espresso-stained wood block adds a classy touch to your kitchen counter. includes Shears, Peeler, Steak Knives, Sharpening Steel, Paring Knife, Utility Knife, Bread Knife, Chef Knife, Knife Block.

