Crispy foods with little to no oil: Emerald’s 6.5L Air Fryer at $50 (Reg. $88)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1808) for $49.99 shipped. Currently around $88 at Walmart and regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, this model starts at $90 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Using little to no oil, this 6.5-liter air fryer will offer delicious crispy food for your family in much healthier way then traditional deep fryers. It features 7 preset cooking modes, a removable stirring paddle and automatic rotating functionality for even results. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could opt for a smaller Dash Cooker or 2.6-quart Bella model at $40, but you’re getting about half the cooking space for $10 less. Having said that, if you don’t plan on cooking for a large family or just want to use it for sides, than a more compact and easier to clean model might be a smarter choice.

Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer:

Get healthy dishes crispy and golden brown with this 6.5L Emerald rotating air fryer. It has a removable stirring paddle to automatically mix food for even results, and seven preset modes provide optimal temperatures and cook times for various dishes. Operate this Emerald rotating air fryer easily with its digital touch controls.

