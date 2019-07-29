The E3 2019 Days of Play PS4 1TB Console now available from $250 (Reg. $300)

Newegg is now offering the Limited Edition Days of Play PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $249.99. Shipping will run you an extra $5 if you don’t opt for Newegg Premiere. But either way, this is a regularly $300 console that was released just ahead of E3 2019 to mark the occasion. Best Buy, for example, is still charging the full $300. The standard edition 1TB PS4 slim is currently selling for $250 as well, but collectors or those particularly interested in the black steel paint job and gold accents might be interested in the LE model above. You can find out more about the recently released special edition in our launch coverage right here and down below for even more.

Go grab some discounted controller chargers while they are on sale and then breathe some new life in to your PS Plus subscription from $40. Oh, and all the classic DOOM games have now been re-released on major platforms starting from just $5.

Get in the game with this Sony Days of Play Limited Edition PlayStation 4 console. The 1TB hard drive provides plenty of space for games, and the included DualShock 4 controller offers comfortable and responsive play. This Sony Days of Play Limited Edition PlayStation 4 console shows off your fandom with bold color and vibrant controller-based pattern.