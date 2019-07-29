Add Garmin’s Dash Cam 65 to your car at an all-time low of $204.50 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the Garmin Dash Cam 65 with voice control for $204.56 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $250 at Best Buy, that’s good for an over $45 discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. For comparison, this is also the first time we’ve seen it under $220. Sporting a 180-degree field of view, this dash cam records in 1080p. You’ll also find built-in GPS functionality, forward collision warnings, automatic incident detection, and a Travelapse recording mode. Plus, with built-in voice control capabilities, you can say, “OK, Garmin” to save video, take a picture and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers. More below.

Opt for the previous generation Dash Cam 55 from Garmin and save even more at $170. You’ll lose out on the wider field of view, but still enjoy voice control and more.

Those looking for a more simplistic dash cam will find the best-selling YI Smart Dash Cam at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll only get 1080p recording, as well as a lack of the more premium features.

Garmin Dash Cam 65 features:

Record the events of your drive with this Garmin USA dash cam. It has a 180-degree view to capture the whole road, and its automatic incident detection saves footage upon impact in an accident. This Garmin USA dash cam has built-in Wi-Fi to let you sync videos directly to a smartphone.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!