Keurig’s 32-ounce Thermal Carafe hits the Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce Keurig 2.0 Thermal Double-Walled Carafe for $12.43 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $30 or so, today’s deal is up to 57% off and is slightly below the previous Amazon all-time low. It is currently on sale for $12.49 at Target as well. This is a great way to turn your single serve Keurig 2.0 brewer (2.0 only) into a 4-cup brewer. You can use the handy tool on the top of the listing page to ensure it works with your model. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another great accessory for your Keurig brewer is this My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filters at just over $6 Prime shipped for a 3-pack. They allow you to brew any ground coffee in your Keurig (1.0 and 2.0).

Keurig 2.0 Thermal Double-Walled Carafe:

Now with new packaging!

4-Cup Capacity (32 oz. capacity)

Double -wall stainless steel construction keeps beverages hotter than plastic carafes

Sensor mechanism keys to brewer and interacts with user interface

Compatibility: For use with the Keurig® 2.0 brewing system only. Product not compatible with Keurig® K-Cup®, Rivo® or Vue® brewers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!