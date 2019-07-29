Keurig’s 32-ounce Thermal Carafe hits the Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $20+)

- Jul. 29th 2019 1:11 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $12.50
0

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce Keurig 2.0 Thermal Double-Walled Carafe for $12.43 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $30 or so, today’s deal is up to 57% off and is slightly below the previous Amazon all-time low. It is currently on sale for $12.49 at Target as well. This is a great way to turn your single serve Keurig 2.0 brewer (2.0 only) into a 4-cup brewer. You can use the handy tool on the top of the listing page to ensure it works with your model. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another great accessory for your Keurig brewer is this My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filters at just over $6 Prime shipped for a 3-pack. They allow you to brew any ground coffee in your Keurig (1.0 and 2.0).

Keurig 2.0 Thermal Double-Walled Carafe:

  • Now with new packaging!
  • 4-Cup Capacity (32 oz. capacity)
  • Double -wall stainless steel construction keeps beverages hotter than plastic carafes
  • Sensor mechanism keys to brewer and interacts with user interface
  • Compatibility: For use with the Keurig® 2.0 brewing system only. Product not compatible with Keurig® K-Cup®, Rivo® or Vue® brewers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $12.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard