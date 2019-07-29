For three days only, Levi’s Flash Sale offers 30% off sitewide with code 72HOURS at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are on sale for $56, which is down from its original rate of $80. It also includes a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a very stylish look. It’s also available in five color options and it features stretch for added comfort. This is a great alternative to skinny jeans with still a modern appeal. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans are currently marked down to $63 during the Levi’s Flash Sale and originally were priced at $90. These jeans are timeless and perfect to wear year round. It also features a slight distressing, which is very trendy. This style is also very flattering and has a high-rise fit. Best of all, it’s available in six color options.

Finally, the 501 Original Cropped Jeans for women are another very stylish option from the Levi’s Flash Sale. It’s on sale for $63 and originally priced at $90. It also features a large leather logo on the back that’s another stylish element. It’s also available in three color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. You can pair it with sandals, heels, boots and much more.

Our top picks for women include:

