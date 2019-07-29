Get rid of dust, allergens, more w/ this HEPA air purifier : $63 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier for $62.99 shipped. This is down from its regular $90 rate and is among the best pricing available. If you struggle with seasonal allergies, this is a must. With a HEPA filter, 99.9% of dust, allergens, and more will be removed from your air. You’ll find that this air purifier offers a sleep mode that keeps quiet while still giving you crisp air. Plus, the built-in night light can help you see as you make a midnight snack run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure you have a spare filter on hand, especially since it’s only $16 Prime shipped. If you want to have a filter to use while cleaning your other one, that’s a great way to make sure you have little-to-no downtime of air purification.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

Designed in California. 100% ozone free, does not use UV or ions which produce trace amounts of measurable ozone, a harmful air pollutant and lung irritant. Enjoy fresh air that’s completely natural and healthy to breathe

Save on Energy Costs: Thanks to the advanced brushless motor, the air purifier consumes as little as 0. 9W of electricity. Running this air purifier 24 hours a day for an entire year can cost as little as $6—up to 30% less than other air purifiers

3-Stage Filtration: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter work seamlessly together to eliminate airborne bacteria, dust mites, mold spores, allergens, odors, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds)

Sleep Mode: With Sleep Mode running at the lowest fan speed, this air cleaner is just at 26dB. Enjoy easier breathing and undisturbed sleep as the Vista 200 eliminates the odors from pets and smokers whisper-quietly

Gentle Night Light: The odor eliminator features warm night light with 2 brightness levels, promoting a perfect night of sleep. Button light can disappear if you are sensitive to light

3 Fan Speeds & Timer Settings: Choose from low, medium, or high fan speeds to tackle any level of air quality, making it a perfect fit in normal size rooms or office spaces; Easily set a timer for 2, 4, or 8 hours to auto Shut-off. CARB/ETL/CA PROP 65 Certified

