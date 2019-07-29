LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 144Hz Monitor drops to a new low at $300, more from $98

Amazon offers the LG 27GL650F-B 27-inch UltraGear 144Hz Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Also available direct from LG. Normally selling for $350, that’s good for a $50 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also includes a 27-inch 1080p panel that also sports HDR 10 compatibility. It’s a notable option for your gaming setup and also touts dual HDMI and a DisplayPort input. It’s height adjustable to let you fine tune it to your battlestation. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers. Head below for more from $98.

Other notable deals include:

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Plus, don’t forget you can bring AmazonBasics’ Wood Monitor Stand to your desk at $22 (New low, Reg. $28).

LG UltraGear 144Hz Monitor features:

27″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display

144Hz Refresh Rate

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand

Radeon FreeSync™ Technology

