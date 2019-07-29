Amazon has a selection of stylish baby carriers up to 55% off, today only

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LILLEbaby (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes up to 55% off a selection of its baby carriers. All items quality for free shipping as prices start at $54.50. Notable here is the Disney Baby Collection Six-Position 360-degree Ergonomic All Seasons Baby & Child Carrier for $106. Regularly $170, this is the first significant drop that we’ve tracked. In addition to an adorable hearts/mouse ears design, this bag also features a temperature control panel with 3D mesh lining, two-way straps, a large storage pocket, and a hood so baby can be shielded from the sun. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 1,500 shoppers. More below.
Another standout deal is the LILLEbaby Complete Original Six-Position 360-degree Ergonomic Baby & Child Carrier in Black/Gold for $54.45. Regularly around $120, it had never dipped below $90 before today. This more basic model is made from 100% sateen cotton. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s LILLEbaby Gold Box here.
LILLEbaby Disney Collection All Seasons Baby Carrier:
- SIX POSITIONS: The LÍLLÉbaby COMPLETE baby carrier combines all essential features, including lumbar support, in 1 light-weight carrier with 6 ergonomic positions for “360 degree” carrying: Front: fetal, infant, outward & toddler; Hip carry; & Back carry
- VERSATILE CARRYING: With our two-way straps allowing you to carry backpack style or forwards, large zippered storage pocket, removable sleeping hood & extendable torso, the LÍLLÉbaby Complete Baby Carrier provides comfort & support for you and your child.
- HANDS-FREE COMFORT: Whether you’re hiking a trail or walking your dog, LÍLLÉbaby’s baby carriers and toddler carriers let you carry your child in comfort and style, and the adjustable side panels widen or narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning.
