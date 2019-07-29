Haul it all on this hitch-mounted cargo carrier for $65.50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the MaxxHaul 49-inch by 22.5-inch Hitch-mounted Aluminum Cargo Carrier (70108) for $65.54 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $80 or more, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve ever had to take a road trip with more than a few people, you know how cramped it can get in the car with luggage and all. This is a great way to mount the suitcases to the back of your car, allowing you to easily stretch your legs on long car rides. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Make sure nobody steals your new cargo carrier by picking up the Master Lock Locking Hitch Pin for $11.50 Prime shipped. This replaces your normal hitch pin and locks on, only coming off with a matching key.
MaxxHaul Cargo Carrier features:
- Capacity: 500 pounds distributed weight
- Outer basket size: 49-1/4 x 22-1/2 x 7-1/4 inch
- Inner basket size: 47-1/4 x 20-1/4 x 6 inch. Hitch-mounted, basket-style cargo carrier lets you carry extra gear
- Aluminum basket for corrosion resistance
- Lightweight extruded aluminum construction
