Haul it all on this hitch-mounted cargo carrier for $65.50 (Reg. $80+)

- Jul. 29th 2019 2:57 pm ET

Get this deal
$80+ $65.50
0

Amazon is offering the MaxxHaul 49-inch by 22.5-inch Hitch-mounted Aluminum Cargo Carrier (70108) for $65.54 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $80 or more, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve ever had to take a road trip with more than a few people, you know how cramped it can get in the car with luggage and all. This is a great way to mount the suitcases to the back of your car, allowing you to easily stretch your legs on long car rides. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make sure nobody steals your new cargo carrier by picking up the Master Lock Locking Hitch Pin for $11.50 Prime shipped. This replaces your normal hitch pin and locks on, only coming off with a matching key.

MaxxHaul Cargo Carrier features:

  • Capacity: 500 pounds distributed weight
  • Outer basket size: 49-1/4 x 22-1/2 x 7-1/4 inch
  • Inner basket size: 47-1/4 x 20-1/4 x 6 inch. Hitch-mounted, basket-style cargo carrier lets you carry extra gear
  • Aluminum basket for corrosion resistance
  • Lightweight extruded aluminum construction

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$80+ $65.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
MaxxHaul

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide