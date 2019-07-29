Haul it all on this hitch-mounted cargo carrier for $65.50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the MaxxHaul 49-inch by 22.5-inch Hitch-mounted Aluminum Cargo Carrier (70108) for $65.54 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $80 or more, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve ever had to take a road trip with more than a few people, you know how cramped it can get in the car with luggage and all. This is a great way to mount the suitcases to the back of your car, allowing you to easily stretch your legs on long car rides. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make sure nobody steals your new cargo carrier by picking up the Master Lock Locking Hitch Pin for $11.50 Prime shipped. This replaces your normal hitch pin and locks on, only coming off with a matching key.

MaxxHaul Cargo Carrier features:

Capacity: 500 pounds distributed weight

Outer basket size: 49-1/4 x 22-1/2 x 7-1/4 inch

Inner basket size: 47-1/4 x 20-1/4 x 6 inch. Hitch-mounted, basket-style cargo carrier lets you carry extra gear

Aluminum basket for corrosion resistance

Lightweight extruded aluminum construction

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!