Combine Nest Thermostat E + Google Home Mini for $143.50 ($219 value)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E + Google Home Mini for $143.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $75 off what you’d typically spend on both of these and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. Nest Thermostat E offers a frosted, round design that in many ways mimics the higher-end model while clocking in at a significantly lower price point. It’s compatible with Assistant, making the included Google Home Mini a fantastic addition that will allow you to tweak temps using your voice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without the iconic Nest design, iDevices’ $77 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat offers compatibility with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa. I’ve been using this thermostat for around four years and have no complaints. Setup was simple and it’s been extremely reliable.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted Display: Blends into the background and fits into any home.

Remote Control: Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

Energy-Saving Features: Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.

Home/Away Assist: Turns itself down after you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.

Energy History: Check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

