Replace your broken iPhone’s screen w/ this $11 precision screwdriver kit

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $10.87 Prime shipped when the code HA7YDYBZAA is used at checkout. This is down over 30% from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for one of the best kits for fixing phones and computers, this is it. You’ll find just about every screwdriver tip available in this kit, allowing you to fix anything you come in contact with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This 43-in-1 kit is a great alternative at $9.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll lose out on some bits here, but it’s great for those wanting to save a few bucks and still repair electronic devices.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

The Unique non-slip driver available on the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum and covered with Silica gel; it also has a ball bearing mounted swivel top to simplify the operation.

Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.

