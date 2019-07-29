Score a brand new Ring Video Doorbell for $70.50 (Save $30, All-time low)

ProElectronics Distributing Inc via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $70.51 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest new condition offer we have tracked by $8. Having owned two Ring Doorbells for well over a year now, I have nothing but good things to say about them. Installation is straight-forward and it’s very handy to be able to see who is at the door and be able to pull up a live view at any time. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d like to mount your new Ring Doorbell at an angle, this $10 mount will get the job done. It can be adjusted between 30 and 55 degrees, allowing you to find the perfect viewing angle. Installation “can be done within 10-15 minutes.”

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

