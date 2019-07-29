Replace your broken phone with this refurb. Galaxy S7: $163.50 (Orig. $669)

Amazon is offering the GSM Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Android Smartphone in refurbished condition for $163.69 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1-2 weeks currently, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Originally, this smartphone retailed for $669, though you can get it on Total Wireless from Best Buy at $240 on sale now. The Galaxy S7 isn’t the latest-and-greatest but is the perfect option for those who are on a tighter budget and still want a more recent smartphone. This model works on all GSM carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.) If the built-in 32GB of memory isn’t enough for you, a simple microSD card can expand that for you. This is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. We featured this phone as one of the “best Android phones to buy” back when it was new, and you can learn more in our S7 Edge hands-on review.

Keep your new smartphone protected from drops and spills by picking up this highly-rated case for $11 Prime shipped. It’s budget-friendly, much like the above smartphone, and will help protect your phone against cracks from drops.

Samsung Galaxy S7 features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android 8.0 Oreo OS

4G LTE speed

5.1″ Quad HD Super AMOLED touch screen

12.0MP rear-facing camera

32GB internal memory plus microSD slot

Use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot

Your fingerprint keeps your phone secure

Access to Google Play

IP68 rating

