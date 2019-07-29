Samsonite Freeform Large Luggage for $135 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $199)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite Freeform Expandable Checked Large Luggage in several color options for $134.99 shipped. For comparison, this luggage is originally priced at $199. This is an Amazon all-time low and it’s perfect for all of your summer or fall travel plans. Its hardshell exterior keeps your necessities safe and it features a 360-degree wheels that get you to your destination swiftly. It also features an extended zipper in case you want to overpack and has multiple pockets. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 270 reviews.

Easily identify your bag with the Travellambo Leather Luggage Tag. This lets you add your information and identify your bag when it’s coming off the plane. It’s currently priced at just $7 and it’s available in an array of color options.

Meanwhile, Hautelook currently has a sale on CALPACK luggage, backpacks, and accessories from $20.

Samsonite Checked Carry-On Luggage features:

28″ SPINNER LUGGAGE maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips

PACKING Dimensions: 27.6″ x 20.0″ x 13.0″, OVERALL Dimensions: 31.1″ x 20.95″ x 13.78″, 9.5 lbs

10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship

RECESSED TSA combination lock provides security when checked belongings, cases expand for added packing capacity

