Survive the besieged city in This War of Mine on iOS for $2 (Reg. $15)

This War of Mine is among the top 10 ranked Adventure games on the App Store. You take control of a group of civilians trying to survive a besieged city. The unique survival game is regularly $15 on the App Store, but you can now download it for just $1.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked since 2017. Filled with unforgiving and emotional decisions to be made by the player, you will be spending your time crafting weapons and consumables inside a “charcoal-stylized” game world. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time. More details below.

This War of Mine:

The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

