Score a FREE $15 Target gift card with $50 household essentials purchases

We currently have some notable gift card deals live from adidas, Xbox and more. but Target has now launched a notable promotion on household essentials that will put a FREE $15 gift card in your pocket. Spending $50 on any of the large selection of items on this page (and much more) will net you this bonus. According to the promotion’s fine print, you’ll need to opt for “Order Pickup, Drive Up or Same Day Delivery” in order to be eligible for the credit. More details below.

Considering you’re more than likely to be spending money on these household essentials anyway (paper towels, cleaning products, laundry detergent, tissue, air freshener and much more), you might as well score a $15 credit while you’re at it.

Speaking of Target promotions, you can also save $10 off a wide selection of dorm necessities and more right now. We already spotted a solid deal on this Chicago Cutlery knife block with a lifetime warranty, but you’ll find loads of eligible products right here.

Spend $50 get $15 Target gift card:

$15 gift card when you spend $50 or more on select household essentials items. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup, Drive Up or Same Day Delivery. Not valid on orders using Ship to Store or on previous orders. Not all delivery methods may be available. Your gift card will be shipped to you after you have picked up your qualifying order has shipped.

