Timbuk2 offers an extra 10% off MacBook bags and more already up to 50% off

Timbuk2 is having its Sale on Sale that’s offering up to 50% off plus an additional 10% off with code EXTRA10 at checkout. You can find great deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, luggage and much more. Better yet, receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Launch Backpack in Olive that’s currently marked down to $81. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $129. It’s perfect for the person on the go and easily fits your 13-inch MacBook. It also features adjustable shoulder straps and reflective zipper pulls. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 below.

The most notable deals from Timbuk2 include:

